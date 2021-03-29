X

Dansby Swanson scratched from Braves lineup with calf tightness

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) scores ahead of the throw to Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) on a two-run base hit by Jake Lamb in the second inning Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)
Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was scratched from Monday’s lineup with right-calf tightness, the team announced just over an hour before first pitch.

Swanson started feeling the tightness Sunday, manager Brian Snitker said, and it’s not expected to be a serious concern. Swanson hopes to play in the Braves’ spring finale Tuesday against the Red Sox.

“We have a couple days, there’s no sense in pushing it,” Snitker said. “If this was a (regular season) game, he’d play. But I’m glad he said something.”

Swanson, 27, has quietly had a great spring. He’s hit .324/.405/.514 with four doubles, a homer and seven RBIs through 16 games. He’s trying to build off a solid 2020 campaign in which he hit .274/.345/.464 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs.

The Braves begin the regular season Thursday in Philadelphia. This will be Swanson’s fifth opening day as the Braves’ starting shortstop.

