Mike Soroka will pitch in Braves’ spring finale vs. Red Sox

Mike Soroka’s comeback will take its latest leap Tuesday. The right-hander will pitch “an inning or two” in the Braves’ spring-training finale against the Red Sox in Fort Myers, Florida.
Soroka has spent the past seven months working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in his third start last season. He’s progressed as expected, and the team has been optimistic he could rejoin the rotation in mid-to-late April.
Soroka has pitched in simulated games behind the scenes throughout March. This will be his first appearance in a game since early August 2020.
“It’s going to be good to get him out there against somebody else before we leave,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s done everything and he feels great. I think it’s awesome that he’ll be able to do that. ... As of the whole plan, everything is going right on schedule.”
Soroka, 23, was an All-Star in 2019. He had a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts that season, which was his first full campaign in the majors. Whenever Soroka returns, he should be a big boost for a rotation that features opening-day starter Max Fried, highly regarded rookie Ian Anderson and veteran newcomers Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly.