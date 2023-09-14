BreakingNews
CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title

CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title

Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Braves won 4-1 and clinched the East Division title. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
Time to celebrate Braves Nation.

The Braves clinched their sixth straight National League East division title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Wednesday night. The countdown of the magic number is officially at zero.

The champagne flowed.

The Braves clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, what had been a mere formality for months, and the moment was quietly marked. A small champagne toast, according to manager Brian Snitker for getting a seat at the playoff table.

The Braves reached the first of bigger goals by clinching another division title and they cut loose. It’s the earliest the Braves have clinched the division during their current run.

“What these young guys have done is very impressive,” manager Brian Snitker said on the field following the clinching win.

Following the clincher, the Braves donned NL East championship T-shirts and hats on the field. They gathered for a team photo on the pitchers mound at Citizens Bank Park. They then made their way to visitor’s clubhouse where the bottles of champagne were waiting. The sweet liquid did not stay bottled for long.

The Braves are almost halfway to the 14 straight division titles won from 1991-2005.

The Braves are currently the No. 1 seed in the National League, with a seven-game lead over the Dodgers. They will avoid the best-of-three wild card round, which will start Oct. 3. Currently, they would start the NL Division Series at home against the winner of Cubs-Phillies series on Oct. 7. The Braves sent a message to the Phillies by taking three of four games on the road to clinch the division against the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year.

Playoff ticket information was not immediately available, but could be released as early as Thursday.

Here’s a look at when the Braves clinched the last six division titles:

2023: Sept. 13 at Phillies, 96-50 (146 games)

2022: Oct. 4 at Marlins, 101-60 (161)

2021: Sept. 30 vs. Phillies, 86-72 (158)

2020: Sept. 22 vs. Marlins, 33-22*

2019: Sept. 20 vs. Giants, 95-60 (155)

2018: Sept. 22 vs. Phillies, 87-68 (155)

*-Pandemic season

RETURN TO AJC.COM AND THE E-PAPER FOR FULL COVERAGE OF THE CLINCHING WIN.

