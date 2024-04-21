Chris Sale lauds Travis d’Arnaud as teammate, leader

“He’s been around the league a long time and he’s very laid back, easy to talk to,” Sale said. “Kind of has that gravitation pull where guys just always – someone is always around him. He’s always in the mix.”

Sale faced d’Arnaud in only one game prior to the two becoming teammates. In July 2019, d’Arnaud went 1-for-3 – with a two-run homer – off Sale in a Rays-Red Sox game.

Asked what he knew about d’Arnaud before joining the Braves, Sale hadn’t forgotten that meeting.

“(I knew that) he was well respected,” Sale said. “We’d crossed paths, played against each other. I was actually on the hook for a shot facing him one time. So I’ve been there, I get it. But just the professionalism, who he is as a person. He’s laid back. Word gets around the league, especially when he’s been in the league as long as he has and myself. You play with different guys, you’re like, ‘Hey, what do you have on this guy?’ And just across the board, it’s been the same.

“It was exciting to get on this team and be a part of this group. And having him as a leader in that clubhouse helps a lot.”

Most would say the Braves haven’t yet found their stride; nonetheless, they entered Sunday 14-5, boasting MLB’s best record as they attempted to complete a sweep of the defending-champion Rangers. It hasn’t been a perfect start given the injuries and fluctuating performances, and that’s what makes the team’s success thus far even more impressive.

The Braves will host the Marlins and Guardians this week as they continue a nine-game homestand.