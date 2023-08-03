Charlie Culberson elects free agency again

Once again, Charlie Culberson has elected free agency.

The Braves had outrighted Culberson to Triple-A Gwinnett after he cleared waivers. Before that, they designated him for assignment July 31 to open a spot for Nicky Lopez, whom they acquired from Kansas City, on the 26-man roster.

This season, Culberson is 1-for-1. His lone at-bat (and hit) came July 16.

On May 19, the Braves selected Culberson’s contract and brought him up to the majors. They designated him for assignment – for the first time – June 18. He eventually elected free agency before the team re-signed him to a minor-league deal.

The Braves selected his contract again June 30, which became his second stint with the big club. At the end of July, the Braves acquired Lopez, who is an upgrade as a utility infielder.

It seemed obvious that the move would be to designate Culberson for assignment, which is what occurred. And now, he’s a free agent again.