Braves will open 2025 season on West Coast

Home opener will be April 4 against the Marlins
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The Braves will open the 2025 MLB season on the West Coast with series at the Padres and the Dodgers.

The season will start Thursday, March 27 to open a four-game series at the Padres. That will be followed by a three-game series at the Dodgers that begins March 31.

The Braves return for their home opener April 4 with the first of a three-game series against the Marlins. That will be followed by a three-game series against the Phillies.

With the balanced schedule, the Braves will play at least one series against each MLB team. In addition to playing each National League team, the Braves will play one three-game series against every American League team except the Red Sox. The Braves and Red Sox will play a pair of three-game series, the first in Boston from May 16-18 and the second in Atlanta from May 30-June 1.

The Braves will host the 2025 All-Star game Tuesday, July 15. It will be part of the All-Star break from July 14-17.

During the month of September, the Braves will play 15 of their 24 games at Truist Park and end the season at home for the fifth time in six years. The Braves final will be against the Nationals and Pirates.

A final schedule with complete start times will be released at a later date, along with the team’s promotional schedule. The schedule is subject to change.

2025 Braves schedule

March 27-30 at San Diego

March 31-April 2 at Los Angeles (NL)

April 4-6 vs. Miami

April 8-10 vs. Philadelphia

April 11-13 at Tampa Bay

April 14-16 at Toronto

April 18-10 vs. Minnesota

April 21-23 vs. St. Louis

April 25-27 at Arizona

April 28-30 at Colorado

May 2-4 vs. Los Angeles (NL)

May 5-8 vs. Cincinnati

May 9-11 at Pittsburgh

May 12-15 vs. Washington

May 16-18 at Boston

May 20-22 at Washington

May 23-25 vs. San Diego

May 27-29 at Philadelphia

May 30-June 1 vs. Boston

June 3-5 vs. Arizona

June 6-8 at San Francisco

June 9-11 at Milwaukee

June 13-15 vs. Colorado

June 17-19 vs. New York (NL)

June 20-22 at Miami

June 23-26 at New York (NL)

June 27-29 vs. Philadelphia

July 1-3 vs. Los Angeles (AL)

July 4-6 vs. Baltimore

July 8-10 at Athletics

July 11-13 at St. Louis

July 14-17 All-Star break

July 18-20 vs. New York (AL)

July 21-23 vs. San Francisco

July 25-27 at Texas

July 28-30 at Kansas City

Aug. 1-3 at Cincinnati

Aug. 4-6 vs. Milwaukee

Aug. 7-10 vs. Miami

Aug. 12-14 at New York (NL)

Aug. 15-17 at Cleveland

Aug. 18-20 vs. Chicago (AL)

Aug. 22-24 vs. New York (NL)

Aug. 25-27 at Miami

Aug. 28-31 at Philadelphia

Sept. 1-3 at Chicago (NL)

Sept. 5-7 vs. Seattle

Sept. 8-10 vs. Chicago (NL)

Sept. 12-14 vs. Houston

Sept. 15-17 at Washington

Sept. 19-21 at Detroit

Sept. 22-24 vs. Washington

Sept. 26-28 vs. Pittsburgh

