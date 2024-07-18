Braves will open 2025 season on West Coast

The Braves will open the 2025 MLB season on the West Coast with series at the Padres and the Dodgers.

The season will start Thursday, March 27 to open a four-game series at the Padres. That will be followed by a three-game series at the Dodgers that begins March 31.

The Braves return for their home opener April 4 with the first of a three-game series against the Marlins. That will be followed by a three-game series against the Phillies.