Braves will open 2025 season on West Coast

The Braves will open the 2025 MLB season on the West Coast with series at the Padres and the Dodgers.
The season will start Thursday, March 27 to open a four-game series at the Padres. That will be followed by a three-game series at the Dodgers that begins March 31.
The Braves return for their home opener April 4 with the first of a three-game series against the Marlins. That will be followed by a three-game series against the Phillies.
With the balanced schedule, the Braves will play at least one series against each MLB team. In addition to playing each National League team, the Braves will play one three-game series against every American League team except the Red Sox. The Braves and Red Sox will play a pair of three-game series, the first in Boston from May 16-18 and the second in Atlanta from May 30-June 1.
The Braves will host the 2025 All-Star game Tuesday, July 15. It will be part of the All-Star break from July 14-17.
During the month of September, the Braves will play 15 of their 24 games at Truist Park and end the season at home for the fifth time in six years. The Braves final will be against the Nationals and Pirates.
A final schedule with complete start times will be released at a later date, along with the team’s promotional schedule. The schedule is subject to change.
2025 Braves schedule
March 27-30 at San Diego
March 31-April 2 at Los Angeles (NL)
April 4-6 vs. Miami
April 8-10 vs. Philadelphia
April 11-13 at Tampa Bay
April 14-16 at Toronto
April 18-10 vs. Minnesota
April 21-23 vs. St. Louis
April 25-27 at Arizona
April 28-30 at Colorado
May 2-4 vs. Los Angeles (NL)
May 5-8 vs. Cincinnati
May 9-11 at Pittsburgh
May 12-15 vs. Washington
May 16-18 at Boston
May 20-22 at Washington
May 23-25 vs. San Diego
May 27-29 at Philadelphia
May 30-June 1 vs. Boston
June 3-5 vs. Arizona
June 6-8 at San Francisco
June 9-11 at Milwaukee
June 13-15 vs. Colorado
June 17-19 vs. New York (NL)
June 20-22 at Miami
June 23-26 at New York (NL)
June 27-29 vs. Philadelphia
July 1-3 vs. Los Angeles (AL)
July 4-6 vs. Baltimore
July 8-10 at Athletics
July 11-13 at St. Louis
July 14-17 All-Star break
July 18-20 vs. New York (AL)
July 21-23 vs. San Francisco
July 25-27 at Texas
July 28-30 at Kansas City
Aug. 1-3 at Cincinnati
Aug. 4-6 vs. Milwaukee
Aug. 7-10 vs. Miami
Aug. 12-14 at New York (NL)
Aug. 15-17 at Cleveland
Aug. 18-20 vs. Chicago (AL)
Aug. 22-24 vs. New York (NL)
Aug. 25-27 at Miami
Aug. 28-31 at Philadelphia
Sept. 1-3 at Chicago (NL)
Sept. 5-7 vs. Seattle
Sept. 8-10 vs. Chicago (NL)
Sept. 12-14 vs. Houston
Sept. 15-17 at Washington
Sept. 19-21 at Detroit
Sept. 22-24 vs. Washington
Sept. 26-28 vs. Pittsburgh
