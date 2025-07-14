Cal Raleigh to play for US in World Baseball Classic, joining Judge, Skenes and Witt

ATLANTA (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh agreed to play for the U.S. team at next year's World Baseball Classic, joining captain Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and Bobby Witt Jr.

USA Baseball announced the decision Monday before Raleigh participated in the All-Star Home Run Derby. The 28-year-old entered the All-Star break leading the major leagues with 38 homers and 82 RBIs.

The 20-nation WBC will be played from March 5-17. Japan is defending champion.