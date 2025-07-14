Georgia News
Georgia News

Cal Raleigh to play for US in World Baseball Classic, joining Judge, Skenes and Witt

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh agreed to play for the U.S. team at next year’s World Baseball Classic, joining captain Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and Bobby Witt Jr. USA Baseball announced the decision before Raleigh participated in the All-Star Home Run Derby
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh rounds first base after hitting a grand slam against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh rounds first base after hitting a grand slam against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh agreed to play for the U.S. team at next year's World Baseball Classic, joining captain Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and Bobby Witt Jr.

USA Baseball announced the decision Monday before Raleigh participated in the All-Star Home Run Derby. The 28-year-old entered the All-Star break leading the major leagues with 38 homers and 82 RBIs.

The 20-nation WBC will be played from March 5-17. Japan is defending champion.

Also Monday, the World Baseball Softball Confederation said the baseball tournament at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be played from July 15-20 at Dodger Stadium. MLB is considering whether it can interrupt its 2028 season to allow major leagues to participate.

There will be two groups of three teams during a preliminary round over three days, with two games per day. The group winners advance to the semifinals, while the other teams compete in a pair of quarterfinals. Semifinals will be played July 19, and gold and bronze medal games the next day.

The softball tournament will be played from July 23-29 at OKC Softball Park in Oklahoma City. A five-day round-robin will be played on July 28 followed by the gold medal game the next day.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Automated Ball-Strike System plays on the scoreboard after a pitch call was challenged during the first inning of a spring training baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the San Diego Padres, Feb. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Credit: AP

MLB plans to use robot umpire challenge system in All-Star Game next week

Robot umpires to make All-Star Game debut, another step toward possible regular-season use in 2026

1h ago

Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo loses no-hit bid in 8th inning at Yankee Stadium

The Latest

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hits an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Former Braves players Freddie Freeman and Max Fried are making their return to Atlanta as All-Stars

45m ago

SEC media days: LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss quarterbacks in spotlight

Sheriff addresses inmate deaths at Athens-Clarke County Jail, cites fentanyl

Featured

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left). (Matt Reynolds/AJC 2024)

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff

A top adviser to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport

“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.

What to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events

A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.