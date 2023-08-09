Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game after being hit by pitch

PITTSBURGH – Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Tuesday’s game against the Pirates after right-hander Colin Holderman struck him in the left elbow with a 97-mph sinker.

Acuña was in immediate pain, as he let out a yell when the pitch hit him and slammed his bat because he was in so much pain.

Braves head athletic trainer George Poulis and manager Brian Snitker left the dugout to check on Acuña, who was crouching a couple steps up the first-base line. Poulis checked Acuña’s left arm, from his fingers to his elbow.

Acuña soon left the game.

The Braves said X-rays on Acuña’s left elbow were negative.

It might’ve helped that Acuña was wearing a productive elbow pad, as he always does when he hits.

At this point, Acuña is the frontrunner for National League MVP. He’s batting .339 with a 1.009 OPS. He has 26 home runs, 68 RBIs and 53 stolen bases.

Acuña led off Tuesday’s game with a home run off Mitch Keller. This was Acuña’s fifth leadoff homer of the season, and the 31st of his career.

More to come.