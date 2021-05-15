Braves sign veteran catcher Lucroy to minor-league contract

Lucroy has played all or part of 12 seasons in the major leagues for eight different teams, including his first six-plus seasons with Milwaukee. He made All-Star teams in 2014 and 2016 with the Brewers. A career .274 hitter, he has appeared in only six MLB games since the end of the 2019 season.

The Braves need insurance at the catching position behind rookie William Contreras, their current starter, and veteran backup Jeff Mathis. Tyler Flowers, who signed a minor-league deal with the Braves last week, announced Friday his decision to retire as a player.