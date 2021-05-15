Braves stop losing streak by beating Brewers

Braves 6, Brewers 3 (box score)

2. A wild inning

Brewers starter Adrian Houser walked three batters and hit another with a pitch in the third inning, fueling a two-run rally that put the Braves ahead 2-1. Two runners, both of whom had walked, scored on Austin Riley’s hard-hit single off Houser’s right leg into center field. The Braves led the rest of the way.

Houser’s night ended after the third inning, by which point he had thrown 65 pitches (32 strikes). He walked five and allowed two hits and was fortunate the Braves cashed in only two runs against him. They stranded six baserunners through three innings.

3. Back-to-back homers

Marcell Ozuna’s struggles against left-handed pitching may be subsiding. He hit a 439-foot home run off the center-field scoreboard against Brewers lefty reliever Eric Lauer in the fifth inning. Ozuna’s “selfie photo” as he rounded third base drew boos from the Milwaukee crowd.

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna pauses at third after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, May 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: AP Credit: AP

After starting the season 0-for-18 against left-handers, Ozuna has six hits, including four for extra bases, in his past 19 at-bats against lefties.

“It’s been hard for me since the season started to get the feeling like I (had) last year,” Ozuna said. “Every day, I try to find something. ... I feel good.”

Ozzie Albies followed Ozuna’s homer with one of his own, a 425-foot shot off the same scoreboard, marking the Braves’ first back-to-back homers of the season and giving them a 4-1 lead.

Overall, Albies has reached base in 17 consecutive games, the third-longest such streak of his career, and has hit safely in 16 of the 17. Ozuna has hits in 14 of his past 17 games. Still, Albies is hitting .231 and Ozuna .216 for the season.

4. Inciarte’s return

Ender Inciarte returned from the injured list and started in center field. He made a superb defensive play in the seventh inning, covering 88 feet (per Statcast) and making a leaping catch at the wall. Inciarte showed no after-effects from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for almost a month.

“I told Ender, ‘Well, I’ve seen that movie before,’” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I’ve seen him do that many times. He’s about as good as there is at getting back to a ball and taking a homer away.”

At the plate, Inciarte went 1-for-4 with a bloop hit in the eighth to drive home William Contreras (who tripled to lead off the inning) with the Braves’ sixth run.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run scoring single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, May 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: AP Credit: AP

5. Adding on

Add-on runs, including one on a Dansby Swanson sacrifice bunt that scored Freddie Freeman from third base in the seventh inning and another on Inciarte’s RBI in the eighth, provided some cushion that allowed the Braves to carry a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Back-to-back home runs by Luis Urias and Manny Pina to start the inning off reliever Josh Tomlin suddenly cut the lead to 6-3. Closer Will Smith entered with one out and the bases empty, and he successfully closed out the game as the Braves stopped their losing streak at three.

“Just hitting to situations -- Dansby executed the safety-squeeze to a tee -- is big,” Snitker said. “As we’ve seen in these games, those extra runs are huge.”

By the numbers

11: Players currently on Milwaukee’s injured list. The Brewers have had 19 players on the IL at one point or another since spring training.

He said it

“I always expect a lot of myself. I know injuries haven’t let me have the continuity I wish. I just need to stay healthy. I can’t say that I will stay healthy, because in the past I have said it so much and it hasn’t been that way. So I just hope I can do everything I can to stay healthy, and anytime I get the opportunity try to take advantage of it.” – Ender Inciarte