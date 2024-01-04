Braves sign Chris Sale to extension that restructures contract

The Braves signed Chris Sale, the newest member of their starting rotation, to a two-year, $38 million contract, the team announced Thursday. The deal includes an $18 million club option for 2026.
The Braves on Saturday acquired the left-handed Sale from the Red Sox for Vaughn Grissom. In the trade, Boston also sent $17 million to the Braves.
Sale will make $16 million in 2024 and $22 million in 2025.
Sale has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
Before giving Sale this extension, he was scheduled to make $27.5 million in 2024. Per the terms of his previous extension with Boston, $10 million of that was deferred money. Sale had a $20 million club option for 2025.
This story will be updated...
