Braves sign Chris Sale to extension that restructures contract

The Braves signed Chris Sale, the newest member of their starting rotation, to a two-year, $38 million contract, the team announced Thursday. The deal includes an $18 million club option for 2026.

The Braves on Saturday acquired the left-handed Sale from the Red Sox for Vaughn Grissom. In the trade, Boston also sent $17 million to the Braves.

Sale will make $16 million in 2024 and $22 million in 2025.