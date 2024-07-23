Braves sign all 20 picks from this year’s MLB draft

The Braves on Tuesday announced that they had signed each of their 20 picks from this month’s MLB draft.
Recently, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Braves signed first-round pick Cam Caminiti – a right-hander from Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Arizona – for $3,556,300, which is full slot value for the No. 24 pick.
The Braves on Tuesday announced the signing of 11 pitchers, six outfielders, two infielders and a catcher.
Of the team’s 20 signees, 11 played for NCAA Division I programs. Of the other nine picks, six are high school players, two are Division II players and one is a junior college player.
For the fifth consecutive draft, the Braves selected a pitcher with their first pick. This time, they went with Caminiti, a 17-year-old who is the cousin of former Braves infielder Ken Caminiti, who died in 2004.
Caminiti was scheduled to be at Truist Park on Tuesday. He’ll meet with the media ahead of the game against the Reds.
