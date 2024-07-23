Braves sign all 20 picks from this year’s MLB draft

The Braves on Tuesday announced that they had signed each of their 20 picks from this month’s MLB draft.

Recently, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Braves signed first-round pick Cam Caminiti – a right-hander from Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Arizona – for $3,556,300, which is full slot value for the No. 24 pick.

The Braves on Tuesday announced the signing of 11 pitchers, six outfielders, two infielders and a catcher.