Braves’ Shane Greene pitches another scoreless inning for Gwinnett

Reliever Shane Greene, working his way into shape before joining the Braves, tossed a scoreless inning to keep his Triple-A ERA at 0.00 through three games but the Gwinnett Stripers lost 6-2 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Greene has pitched 3 1/3 inning for the Stripers (14-11) after signing with the Braves as a free agent. He allowed a hit and struck out one Tuesday.
Catcher Jonathan Lucroy drove in two runs with a first-inning single for Gwinnett. The Stripers’ Drew Waters and Orlando Arcia had two hits apiece.
Cristian Pache made his first rehab appearance with Gwinnett, playing center field and going 1-for-3 with a run scored. Pache has been sidelined since May 14 with a right-hamstring injury.
Gwinnett’s Tanner Roark (0-1) took the loss. He allowed eight hits and five earned runs in two innings.