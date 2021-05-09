Braves signing RHP Shane Greene

The Braves’ continued bullpen auditions have been a storyline throughout the team’s mediocre start. The Braves have tried several relievers, from veterans Nate Jones and Carl Edwards to unheralded pitchers like Grant Dayton and Jesse Biddle to youngsters like Jasseel De La Cruz. Adding Greene certainly changes the outlook of the bullpen, giving the Braves a more consistent performer who’s proven himself in the uniform.

In all, the Braves’ bullpen looks stronger on paper with Will Smith, Minter, Matzek, Greene and Martin. Southpaw Sean Newcomb is trying to rediscover form in Triple-A, and if he recaptures his early season success, he’d be another solid add to the group. Long reliever Josh Tomlin also adds reliability, rounding out the core of the unit.

Greene is a seven-year veteran, having pitched for the Yankees, Tigers and Braves. His career-best stretch was the first half of 2019, when he had a 1.18 ERA and recorded 22 saves for a rebuilding Tigers team, earning his only All-Star nod. While Greene regressed after his trade to the Braves, he was highly effective in the shortened 2020 campaign with a 2.60 ERA and 21:9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27-2/3 innings (28 games).

The Braves entered play Sunday at 16-17 after a wild 12-inning victory over the Phillies on Saturday night. As underwhelming as the start is, the Braves were just 1-1/2 games behind the Mets for first place in the division before Sunday’s games.

Talkin’ Jake of Jomboy Media was the first to report the Braves and Greene had a deal. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports the contract is for $1.5 million, which equates to roughly $1.2 million prorated.