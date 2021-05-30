Braves OF Cristian Pache begins rehab assignment

This is Pache’s second stint on the injured list this season after he previously missed time with a left-groin strain. It’s been a trying season for the 22-year-old, whose first opportunity as a major-league regular hasn’t gone swimmingly. Pache was just 7-for-63 (.111) in 22 games before suffering the hamstring strain. He was 1-for-27 in the stretch leading up to the injury.

Veteran Guillermo Heredia has been handling centerfield in Pache’s absence. The team also has the experienced Ender Inciarte to spell Heredia. It’s possible, if not likely, the Braves leave Pache in Gwinnett for an extended period, hoping he finds an offensive rhythm in Triple-A. They did that in late April, when Pache returned from his groin injury and was immediately optioned to Triple-A, with manager Brian Snitker noting the youngster “struggled mightily” when he was in the majors. Pache returned soon, though, after Heredia had his own hamstring injury.