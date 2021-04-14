Braves place Max Fried, Cristian Pache on injured list

The Braves placed left-hander Max Fried (strained right hamstring) and outfielder Cristian Pache (strained left groin) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Both players were injured during the team’s 14-8 loss to the Marlins on Tuesday night.
Fried had the worst start of his career, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits. He stayed in the game to hit during the bottom of the fourth inning - the Braves were working with a shorter bench, which led to that decision - and doubled. Fried injured his hamstring while running from second to third before he eventually scored. An MRI after the game revealed Fried’s injury.
Pache left in the fifth inning with left-groin tightness. Manager Brian Snitker said after the game the 22-year-old would require an IL stint. It’s the first of Pache’s young career. The Braves now have three players from the opening-day roster on the IL in Fried, Pache and reliever Chris Martin.
In corresponding moves, the Braves recalled outfielder Guillermo Heredia and lefty Tucker Davidson. Heredia, 30, has hit .239/.316/.344 in his five-year major-league career. He appeared in 15 games last season for the Pirates and Mets, going 7-for-33 with two homers and five RBIs. Davidson made his MLB debut in the regular-season finale last year, starting against the Red Sox. He gives the Braves another multi-inning option.