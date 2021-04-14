Braves place Max Fried, Cristian Pache on injured list

Fried had the worst start of his career, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits. He stayed in the game to hit during the bottom of the fourth inning - the Braves were working with a shorter bench, which led to that decision - and doubled. Fried injured his hamstring while running from second to third before he eventually scored. An MRI after the game revealed Fried’s injury.

Pache left in the fifth inning with left-groin tightness. Manager Brian Snitker said after the game the 22-year-old would require an IL stint. It’s the first of Pache’s young career. The Braves now have three players from the opening-day roster on the IL in Fried, Pache and reliever Chris Martin.