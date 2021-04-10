Braves place RHP Chris Martin on injured list

After expressing optimism that reliever Chris Martin wouldn’t need time on the injured list, the Braves ultimately put their veteran righty on the 10-day IL on Saturday, retroactive to April 7. Martin left his outing last weekend with what was described as numbness in his fingers, and the team placed him on the IL with the designation of right-shoulder inflammation.
Martin, 34, is a crucial part of the Braves’ bullpen. He’s their best right-handed reliever, reliable since joining the team in July 2019. Martin has a 2.65 ERA with 43 strikeouts against five walks across 41 appearances with the Braves.
Manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Martin was working out, and if all went well, he could be available Saturday. Obviously, Martin wasn’t ready yet.
The Braves recalled right-hander Jacob Webb to fill the open roster spot. They’re currently carrying a 10-man bullpen and four-man bench and don’t plan to alter that approach in the immediate future, Snitker said Friday.
The Braves continue their series against the Phillies at 7:20 p.m. Saturday at Truist Park. They won 8-1 on Friday, their third consecutive win after an 0-4 start.