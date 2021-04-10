Braves place RHP Chris Martin on injured list

Martin, 34, is a crucial part of the Braves’ bullpen. He’s their best right-handed reliever, reliable since joining the team in July 2019. Martin has a 2.65 ERA with 43 strikeouts against five walks across 41 appearances with the Braves.

Manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Martin was working out, and if all went well, he could be available Saturday. Obviously, Martin wasn’t ready yet.