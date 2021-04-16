Braves put Smyly on IL, recall Kyle Wright to start Friday and Camargo

The Braves placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the 10-day injured list Friday with left-forearm inflammation. Right-hander Kyle Wright was recalled and replaced Smyly as Friday’s starter against the Cubs in Chicago.
“He threw a side yesterday and felt some inflammation in his forearm,” manager Brian Snitker said of Smyly. “Hopefully he’ll just miss a start.”
Smyly, whom the Braves signed to a one-year, $11 million deal over the winter, has a 5.73 ERA with 11 strikeouts against one walk in two starts. He’s also allowed three homers in 11 innings. Smyly has a history of injuries, most recently missing over a month last season with a strain in his left index finger.
This is the third time the Braves have lost a starter this season. Mike Soroka was expected to rejoin the rotation later this month, completing his comeback from a torn Achilles, but he suffered right-shoulder inflammation that has delayed his return. Following two troublesome outings, Max Fried is on the injured list after straining his hamstring running the bases earlier this week. Now Smyly is sidelined for what the Braves hope is only one outing.
Snitker said if it was the end of the season, Smyly might’ve pushed through it. The IL move is “erring on the side of caution,” he said. “There’s enough that there was a little concern when he was throwing. But we feel like missing a start will rectify everything and get him back good.”
Enter Wright, who gets his first opportunity of the 2021 season. Wright finished last season strong, even excelling in his first postseason outing before ending his campaign with a disastrous start against the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. He had an up-and-down spring and began the season at the alternate site.
“He’s been doing (simulated) games,” Snitker said. “They have enough guys down there that they’ve been playing actual games. So he’s been staying stretched out. He’s been fine. He’s doing good. He’s the one who was (ready for his next start), so it worked out pretty good with where he was, actually. Today was his day. If he wasn’t with us, he would throw a full game at the alternate site. It worked out pretty good for us.”
Huascar Ynoa will start Saturday, but the Braves haven’t announced their rotation plans beyond that. They have two off-days next week - April 19 and 22 - that make navigating their rotation injuries easier. Ideally, Fried and Smyly return during the team’s next homestand, which begins April 23. In the meantime, they have the depth and scheduling benefit to manage.
“We knew coming in that they (the younger pitchers) were going to play a part in this,” Snitker said. “It’s just the way it works. Whether it’s injuries, giving guys an extra day. Both with Max and Drew, the upcoming off-days allows us to maneuver things and hopefully they both just miss a start. We’ll see. It could be a good thing that we’re not stretched too far, anyway.”
The Braves also recalled infielder Johan Camargo before Friday’s game. They optioned left-hander Tucker Davidson to the alternate site following Thursday’s win over the Marlins. Swapping a pitcher for a hitter means the Braves are back to a five-man bench. The group includes infielders Ehire Adrianza, Pablo Sandoval and Camargo, outfielder Ender Inciarte and catcher Alex Jackson.