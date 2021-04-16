Braves put Smyly on IL, recall Kyle Wright to start Friday and Camargo

Enter Wright, who gets his first opportunity of the 2021 season. Wright finished last season strong, even excelling in his first postseason outing before ending his campaign with a disastrous start against the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. He had an up-and-down spring and began the season at the alternate site.

“He’s been doing (simulated) games,” Snitker said. “They have enough guys down there that they’ve been playing actual games. So he’s been staying stretched out. He’s been fine. He’s doing good. He’s the one who was (ready for his next start), so it worked out pretty good with where he was, actually. Today was his day. If he wasn’t with us, he would throw a full game at the alternate site. It worked out pretty good for us.”

Huascar Ynoa will start Saturday, but the Braves haven’t announced their rotation plans beyond that. They have two off-days next week - April 19 and 22 - that make navigating their rotation injuries easier. Ideally, Fried and Smyly return during the team’s next homestand, which begins April 23. In the meantime, they have the depth and scheduling benefit to manage.

“We knew coming in that they (the younger pitchers) were going to play a part in this,” Snitker said. “It’s just the way it works. Whether it’s injuries, giving guys an extra day. Both with Max and Drew, the upcoming off-days allows us to maneuver things and hopefully they both just miss a start. We’ll see. It could be a good thing that we’re not stretched too far, anyway.”

The Braves also recalled infielder Johan Camargo before Friday’s game. They optioned left-hander Tucker Davidson to the alternate site following Thursday’s win over the Marlins. Swapping a pitcher for a hitter means the Braves are back to a five-man bench. The group includes infielders Ehire Adrianza, Pablo Sandoval and Camargo, outfielder Ender Inciarte and catcher Alex Jackson.