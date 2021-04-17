Braves place Ender Inciarte, Sean Newcomb on IL

“It’s going to take some time,” Snitker said. “I hate it for Ender. Ender, the situation he came into this spring, he handled it unbelievably. How professional and ready he was to do anything we needed him to do. And now he gets an opportunity and that happens. And he was doing well, he was helping us. We needed him. So I really hate it for him that that happened because he did everything we needed and wanted him to do up until that time.”

Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who also left Friday’s game after he was hit in the calf by a pitch, avoided the IL for now.

The Braves optioned Kyle Wright, who started Friday, back to the alternate training site, opening another roster spot.

In corresponding moves, the Braves promoted three players, including veteran infielder Sean Kazmar, 36, to the major-league roster. It’s his first time on an MLB roster since 2008. He bolsters the Braves’ infield depth with Ehire Adrianza starting at second base and Albies sidelined.

The team also promoted left-hander Jesse Biddle, who recently rejoined the organization. Biddle, a former first-round pick of the Phillies, was last with the Braves in 2019. He had a 3.46 ERA in 75 games across the 2018-19 seasons for the Braves. He gives the Braves another southpaw in Newcomb’s absence.

And finally, the Braves recalled right-hander Bryse Wilson, who had an excellent spring training. Wilson is available out of the bullpen Saturday, but if he’s not used, he’s expected to start Sunday night in the series finale against the Cubs.