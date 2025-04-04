Atlanta Braves
Braves Report: Schwelly eyes a series win

Plus: Strider with the Stripers
1 hour ago

Tough loss last night, but Spencer Schwellenbach’s on the bump for the rubber match with the Phillies.

And the youngster’s starts are already appointment viewing.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach lets it rip during his April 4 start against the Marlins.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Any series win is a good series win! But methinks taking this one would be a pretty significant confidence boost for the stumbling, bumbling Bravos.

📺 Where to watch: First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The starters: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 1.30 ERA)

🧐 A closer look: Schwelly’s been dominant to start the 2025 season — and he owned the Phillies in 2024, going 2-0 and posting a 2.45 ERA in three starts.

  • “He’s got that ability — we’ve seen it already in a young career — to step up when you need him,” manager Brian Snitker said after Schwellenbach’s previous start.

NOT-SO-FUN NUMBERS

Braves outfielder Eli White couldn't quite reach Trea Turner's game-winning homer.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Wednesday’s 4-3 loss brought a few bright spots.

Grant Holmes grinding out four scoreless innings. A couple runs manufactured the old-school way. Sean Murphy reaching base three more times.

But has often been the case this season, the cons ultimately outweighed the pros.

😖 Austin Riley hit a game-tying solo shot in the bottom of the seventh. But before that, he twice failed to drive anyone in with the bases loaded.

  • Overall, the Braves left 12 runners on base. That’s their most so far this year.

😖 Bryce Harper’s seventh-inning home run was the 45th of his career against the Braves. That’s the most of any active player.

😖 Trea Turner’s game-winning homer was his third against Braves closer Raisel Iglesias — in just eight at-bats.

MEANWHILE, IN VIRGINIA …

Spencer Strider’s just finished his third — and possibly final — rehab start with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.

📈 Strider threw his allotted 90 pitches over 5 1/3 innings. He surrendered three hits, two walks and one earned run while striking out 12.

We’ll see how he feels afterward, but that likely sets up a return to the Braves sometime next week.

📈 Who would you like to see Strider replace in the rotation? Bryce Elder’s the last-one-in, first-one-out choice. But Holmes and AJ Smith-Shawver are also possibilities.

RIVAL WATCH

Let’s take a quick stroll through the rest of the National League East, shall we?

🔔 The Phillies (8-3) have been discussed enough above, I think.

🚽 The Mets (8-4) failed to sweep the Marlins (see below) and now head to take on the Athletics — at their temporary home in Sacramento.

  • The Braves are set for their own weird stadium adventure in Tampa this weekend. More on that in tomorrow’s Braves Report.

🎣 The Marlins (6-6) shutout the Mets on Wednesday, with Max Meyer carrying a no-hit bid into the sixth inning. They start a home series with the Nationals tomorrow.

🪰 The Nationals (5-7) dropped last night’s finale against the world-beating Dodgers — but only after winning the first two games of the series.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Braves starter Chris Sale acknowledges the crowd.

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

The Braves honored Chris Sale and his 2024 Cy Young Award before Wednesday night’s game — which was also Sale bobblehead night at Truist Park.

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.

Before taking over the AJC's Sports Daily newsletter, Tyler Estep spent two years writing the A.M. ATL newsletter. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015 and previously worked as a reporter on the breaking news, hyperlocal and local government teams.

