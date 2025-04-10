Grant Holmes gains redemption in first home start of season despite Braves loss

Continuously showcasing his four-seamer and slider majority of the time, he attributes his success in the strike zone to the catcher’s play and game plan that he follows.

With the success, however, there were some downsides that Holmes explained were a disappointment, such as a continuous full count.

“Yeah, it’s kind of frustrating. Getting deep into count with everybody, all the foul balls,” Holmes said. “I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but it’s inefficient. And I’d like to go a lot deeper in the game, but felt like I did a good enough job to keep us in it.”

Prior to the home stand debut, Holmes had a 3.06 ERA over 14 appearances at home.

After a shaky first start against the Dodgers (4 IP/ 4 R/ 4ER/ 3K), he knew he had to make adjustments, getting ahead of most batters.

“It’s mostly just strike for me, you know, if I could throw strike one, it’s pretty good,” Holmes said.

Questions arose on manager Brian Snitker’s decision to leave Holmes in for another round, although he was shortly replaced by reliever Aaron Bummer after a leadoff walk in the top of the fifth.

This followed a standing ovation from the crowd as Holmes exited the mound.

“It (the ovation) was pretty cool. Obviously, I was a little upset with myself, only throwing four innings,” Holmes said. “But coming out of there with no runs and Bummer coming in and stranding that guy on first is pretty big.”

The Braves turned up the action in the bottom of the sixth with a run from catcher Sean Murphy and right fielder Jarred Kelenic after the first run from Phillies’ Max Kepler in the top of the sixth, leading 2-1.

Falling behind by one run shortly after in the seventh with a go-ahead homer from Phillies’ Bryce Harper, third baseman Austin Riley answered back with a solo home run to left field to tie the score, 3-3.

However, it just wasn’t enough to clinch the win after a leadoff homer from Phillies’ Trea Turner at the top of the ninth, to which the Braves left unanswered at the bottom.

Snitker expressed his frustration with the mistakes made through multiple chances, but still believes something is hitting home with the team.

“Still hold out, it’s going to happen. We’re going to hit with guys on and win games we should,” Snitker said. “It was good, the young guys were fighting their tails off and gave ourselves a chance.”

When asked about Holmes’ performance, Snitker acknowledged the hard work put in, but also pointed out the faults that could’ve improved.

“A lot of three ball counts, a lot of deep at bats, fouling balls off (the offense) kind of chewed up his pitches,” Snitker said. “He went about as far as he could, but you know, still gotta score.”

Holmes still has high hopes for the club and the effort the team has put in these past couple of games, and is looking forward to what they have to offer.

“Hitting’s starting to come around,” Holmes said. “I feel like it’s starting to click a little bit more. The guys are amazing. Amazing athletes. It’s just a matter of time before everything starts clicking.”