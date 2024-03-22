Braves Report podcast: A conversation with radio voice Ben Ingram

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black welcome the Braves radio play-by-play broadcaster Ben Ingram to the show.

Ben will explain why he’s glad the Braves are making it clear it’s a “World Series or bust” season.

Plus, Ben will explain what he learns from the players and coaches every day and how he applies that to a broadcast.