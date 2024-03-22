Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: A conversation with radio voice Ben Ingram

Braves radio announcers Joe Simpson (left) and Ben Ingram wave to fans during the championship parade for the 2021 World Champions on November 05, 2021, on Peachtree Street. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
34 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black welcome the Braves radio play-by-play broadcaster Ben Ingram to the show.

Ben will explain why he’s glad the Braves are making it clear it’s a “World Series or bust” season.

Plus, Ben will explain what he learns from the players and coaches every day and how he applies that to a broadcast.

You’ll also hear some of his stories from two decades in broadcasting and some bold predictions for this year’s team.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

