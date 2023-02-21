AJC Braves Report podcast: A conversation with Alex Anthopoulos

With the first full-squad workout coming Tuesday, what does the man who built the 2023 Braves think of his team?
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano is joined by Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos to discuss where things stand before spring training games begin.
Anthopoulos will talk about the shortstop battle, Max Fried’s contract situation, his own contract situation and how the new rules are impacting the roster.
Plus, Anthopoulos will dig into the big departure to his front office staff and provide some advice for those looking to work in baseball.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author
Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office