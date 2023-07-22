Braves release outfielder Eli White as 40-man move for Allan Winans

MILWAUKEE — Allan Winans, Saturday’s starter for the Braves, was not on the 40-man roster, which means the Braves needed to make two moves, and not just one, to call him up.

To create a spot on the 40-man roster, the Braves released outfielder Eli White, who tore the labrum in his left shoulder in a July 6 game for Triple-A Gwinnett. His injury ended his season.

To make room on the 26-man roster, the club optioned right-hander Seth Elledge to Triple-A.

White entered spring training with a lot of promise. He’s an athletic outfielder with tools. He has potential.

He hoped changes to his swing would carry him to more production at the plate. He’s always had the defense and speed, but wanted to pair that with more consistency in batting.

At Triple-A this season, White hit .254 with an .813 OPS. He had nine home runs, 23 RBIs and 14 stolen bases before suffering the torn labrum.

In theory, the Braves could’ve designated White for assignment to make this move. That temporarily takes a player off a roster and gives a club seven days to figure out whether to place him on waivers or trade him. But in this case, that would’ve bought the Braves only seven days. They would’ve released him regardless because they need that 40-man roster spot.

White went 1-for-14 in a small big-league sample for the Braves.

Elledge hasn’t yet pitched in the majors this season.

