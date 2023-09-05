BreakingNews
Braves recall right-hander Michael Soroka to start Tuesday

Atlanta Braves
1 hour ago
Michael Soroka will be back on the Truist Park mound Tuesday against the Cardinals.

The Braves recalled Soroka, a 2019 All-Star, on Tuesday morning, optioning reliever Ben Heller to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room. This will mark Soroka’s first major-league start since July 21. It will be his first home start since July 16.

Soroka, 26, returned this season after missing multiple seasons because of injuries. The Braves have played it cautiously with the former top prospect, but that’s meant he hasn’t had consistent major-league opportunities. He’s appeared in just six games, starting five, and posted a 5.52 ERA over 29-1/3 innings. He’s spent the bulk of the season in Triple-A, where he has a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts (87 innings).

The Braves have used several pitchers to fill their rotation openings, including Yonny Chirinos, Allan Winans, Jared Shuster, AJ Smith-Shawver and most recently Darius Vines. Each had made at least one start since Soroka’s last appearance.

Tuesday begins a six-game homestand in which the Braves will host the lowly Cardinals and Pirates. The Braves enter the homestand with an MLB-best record of 90-46.

The team also announced utilityman Ehire Adrianza (elbow and shoulder injuries) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rome on Tuesday. Adrianza appeared in five games early this season.

Gabriel Burns

