Braves recall Jared Shuster, option Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett

The Braves announced Tuesday that they had recalled left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster after optioning right-hander Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett after Monday’s 10-4 loss to the Mets.

Winans gave up seven earned runs on nine hits in 4-1/3 innings pitched, walking one and striking out four – a very different outcome than his start against the Mets on Aug. 12, when he tossed seven scoreless innings in a 21-3 win.

Shuster is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA (25 earned runs in 45 innings pitched) in his nine starts for the Braves this season and is riding a four-game win streak dating to May 31. This season with Triple-A Gwinnett, Shuster is 4-5 with a 5.77 ERA in 13 games.