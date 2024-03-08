Braves reassign pitcher Hurston Waldrep to minor league camp

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws in the bullpen during spring training in North Port, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws in the bullpen during spring training in North Port, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves reassigned right-hander Hurston Waldrep to minor league camp Friday, as expected, but the recent first-round pick made a strong impression.

Waldrep, the No. 24 overall selection in last summer’s draft out of Florida, produced two scoreless innings during his first experience at a major-league camp. He allowed two hits while striking out five and walking four in 4-1/3 innings. He’ll continue accumulating innings in minor league camp.

Waldrep wasn’t going to make the opening-day roster, but this was an opportunity to make a good impression. It appears he did so.

“I’ve been really impressed with the maturity and how he’s gone about it,” manager Brian Snitker said Friday after Waldrep pitched 2-1/3 innings against the Pirates. “I love the stuff, the young man. I’ve been very impressed with him in his first big-league camp. I’ve thought he’s handled himself really, really well.”

Waldrep has the chance to perhaps make his major-league debut later this summer if he posts a strong minor-league season. He had a 1.53 ERA with a 41 strikeouts and 16 walks in eight starts across four minor-league levels last year. He finished his truncated debut season with a start for Triple-A Gwinnett, in which he pitched 4-1/3 scoreless innings.

