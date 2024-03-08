Braves reassign pitcher Hurston Waldrep to minor league camp

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves reassigned right-hander Hurston Waldrep to minor league camp Friday, as expected, but the recent first-round pick made a strong impression.

Waldrep, the No. 24 overall selection in last summer’s draft out of Florida, produced two scoreless innings during his first experience at a major-league camp. He allowed two hits while striking out five and walking four in 4-1/3 innings. He’ll continue accumulating innings in minor league camp.

Waldrep wasn’t going to make the opening-day roster, but this was an opportunity to make a good impression. It appears he did so.

“I’ve been really impressed with the maturity and how he’s gone about it,” manager Brian Snitker said Friday after Waldrep pitched 2-1/3 innings against the Pirates. “I love the stuff, the young man. I’ve been very impressed with him in his first big-league camp. I’ve thought he’s handled himself really, really well.”

Waldrep has the chance to perhaps make his major-league debut later this summer if he posts a strong minor-league season. He had a 1.53 ERA with a 41 strikeouts and 16 walks in eight starts across four minor-league levels last year. He finished his truncated debut season with a start for Triple-A Gwinnett, in which he pitched 4-1/3 scoreless innings.