Braves’ quarterly revenue hits $216 million as fans return to ballpark

The Braves brought in revenue of $216 million in the April-through-June quarter as business returned to near pre-pandemic levels, according to financial results disclosed Friday by team owner Liberty Media.
The team’s operating profit before depreciation and amortization – the most common metric, along with revenue, for assessing a pro sports franchise’s economic performance -- was $54 million for the quarter.
During the same period in 2020, when no games were played in the April-June quarter because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Braves posted only $11 million in revenue and a $26 million operating loss before depreciation and amortization.
The figures for the most recently completed quarter are more comparable to the same period in 2019, when the Braves had $208 million in revenue and an operating profit of $62 million.
The Braves opened this season with reduced capacity at Truist Park, initially 33% and then 50%, before quickly returning to full capacity in early May.
“The Braves are competitive on the field and lead MLB in total attendance, with over 1.5 million fans returning to Truist Park so far this season,” Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said in a statement Friday.
Of the team’s $216 million in revenue in the April-June period this year, Liberty Media attributed $204 million to baseball (including ticket and concession sales, TV and radio rights, sponsorships, etc.) and $12 million to real-estate development in The Battery Atlanta.
“Revenue growth (in the quarter) more than offset increased operating costs as player salaries and facility and game-day expenses returned to more normalized levels in the current year,” Liberty Media said.
The company also disclosed that the Braves had $694 million in debt as of June 30, up from $676 million on March 31. The $18 million increase was “driven by increased borrowing to fund the mixed-use development and drawdowns on the (team’s revolving credit facility),” Liberty said.
