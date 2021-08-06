Braves’ quarterly revenue hits $216 million as fans return to ballpark

“The Braves are competitive on the field and lead MLB in total attendance, with over 1.5 million fans returning to Truist Park so far this season,” Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said in a statement Friday.

Of the team’s $216 million in revenue in the April-June period this year, Liberty Media attributed $204 million to baseball (including ticket and concession sales, TV and radio rights, sponsorships, etc.) and $12 million to real-estate development in The Battery Atlanta.

“Revenue growth (in the quarter) more than offset increased operating costs as player salaries and facility and game-day expenses returned to more normalized levels in the current year,” Liberty Media said.

The company also disclosed that the Braves had $694 million in debt as of June 30, up from $676 million on March 31. The $18 million increase was “driven by increased borrowing to fund the mixed-use development and drawdowns on the (team’s revolving credit facility),” Liberty said.

More to come on this story.