How flurry of deadline deals affected Braves’ payroll

-- The Braves will owe Duvall about $700,000 for the remainder of the season, the amount remaining on his $2 million salary for 2021. But his contract also includes a guaranteed $3 million buyout for 2022 if either he or the Braves decline a $7 million option for next season.

-- Rosario signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Cleveland as a free agent before this season, of which about $2.8 million remains for the rest of the season. But the Braves’ cost effectively will be reduced to about $1.95 million because of cash received from the Indians in the trade ($500,000, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer) and the remaining portion of Pablo Sandoval’s contract that the Indians assumed (about $350,000). Cleveland accepted Sandoval from the Braves as a salary offset in the trade, then immediately released him. Rosario is eligible for free agency again after this season.

-- Soler had a one-year, $8.05 million contract with the Royals, of which the Braves will owe him about $2.8 million. He’s eligible for free agency after the season.

The Braves opened this season with a major-league payroll of $130.1 million, down $21.9 million – or 14.4% -- from what would have been a $152 million payroll if a full season had been played in 2020. The payroll was reduced last winter amid uncertainty about when Truist Park would return to full-capacity attendance. That happened in early May, as it turned out.

Friday’s trades -- along with acquisitions earlier in July of outfielder Joc Pederson and catcher Stephen Vogt -- increased the Braves’ player payroll to slightly more than $140 million. That includes players on the injured list but not those in the minor leagues.