Atlanta Braves

Braves players have missed 733 games (and counting) due to injury

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, and Ozzie Albies, left, walk off the field after a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
36 minutes ago

We all know about the Braves injuries this season.

Would it surprise you to know they have missed a total of 733 games because of them? Ouch.

This doesn’t include the latest blow. Austin Riley will miss six to eight weeks with a right hand fracture. That will take him at least until the end of the regular season.

In other words, the number is going up.

Here is the list of each player who did a stint on the injured list this season. The list includes the player, injury, injured list, dates on injured list and total games missed. The chart is through Sunday’s game.

Spencer Strider, Right elbow UCL sprain, 60-day, April 7-present - 116 games

Ronald Acuña Jr., Torn left ACL, 60-day, May 2-present - 73

Huascar Ynoa, Right elbow stress reaction, 60-day, June 16-present - 55

Ray Kerr, Left elbow UCL injury, 60-day, June 16-present - 55

Hurston Waldrep, Right elbow inflammation, 15-day, June 17-present – 54

Ozzie Albies, Fractured left wrist, 10-Day, July 22-present – 25

Reynaldo López, Right forearm inflammation, 15-Day, Aug. 2-20 - 12

A.J. Minter, Left hip inflammation, 15-day, Aug.12-present – 6

Ozzie Albies, Right great toe fracture, 10-day, April 16-26 - 8

Pierce Johnson, Right elbow inflammation, 15-day May 1- 18 - 11

Sean Murphy, Strained left oblique muscle, 10-day, March 30-May 27 - 49

A.J. Minter, Left hip inflammation, 15-day, May 30-July 1 - 28

AJ Smith-Shawver, Strained left oblique muscle, 15-day, May 24-July 9 - 42

Brian Anderson, Bacterial infection, 10-day, June 22-July 10 - 14

Ramón Laureano, Strained left oblique muscle, 15-day, July 9-19 - 5

Austin Riley, Paternity List, July 23-25 - 1

Jimmy Herget, Right shoulder inflammation, 15-day, June 6- July 27 - 41

Tyler Matzek, Left elbow inflammation, 60-day, May 5- July 29 - 73

Max Fried, Left forearm neuritis, 15-day, July 18-Aug.4 - 13

Michael Harris II, Strained left hamstring, 60-day, June 15- Aug. 14 - 52

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

