Braves place catcher Travis d’Arnaud on injured list

“It’s nothing to mess around with at all when your brain gets hit like that,” manager Brian Snitker said Saturday night. D’Arnaud dealt with multiple concussions earlier in his career.

D’Arnaud has hit .333 (11-for-33) across eight games to begin the season. The Braves recalled Chadwick Tromp to join Sean Murphy as catchers on the active roster. Tromp went 3-for-4 in his only game with the Braves last season and appeared in 33 games for the Giants over the prior two campaigns. He also played for the Netherlands in this spring’s World Baseball Classic.