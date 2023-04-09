X

Braves place catcher Travis d’Arnaud on injured list

58 minutes ago

The Braves placed catcher Travis d’Arnaud on the 7-day injured list Sunday morning, as expected. The All-Star backstop suffered a concussion Saturday on a collision at home plate with San Diego’s Rougned Odor.

“It’s nothing to mess around with at all when your brain gets hit like that,” manager Brian Snitker said Saturday night. D’Arnaud dealt with multiple concussions earlier in his career.

D’Arnaud has hit .333 (11-for-33) across eight games to begin the season. The Braves recalled Chadwick Tromp to join Sean Murphy as catchers on the active roster. Tromp went 3-for-4 in his only game with the Braves last season and appeared in 33 games for the Giants over the prior two campaigns. He also played for the Netherlands in this spring’s World Baseball Classic.

It hasn’t been a healthy start: The Braves have been down starters Max Fried and Kyle Wright, relievers Raisel Iglesias and Collin McHugh, outfielder Michael Harris and now d’Arnaud. None of those players is expected to have a long-term absence.

The Braves will try to avoid dropping three of four to San Diego (5-4) on Sunday night. They begin a three-game series against the Reds (3-4) on Monday.

