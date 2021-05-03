A lost weekend for the Braves

2. Not a good birthday gift

Braves pitcher Ian Anderson, who held the Yankees and Cubs scoreless in his two previous starts, allowed four runs on six hits in four innings of work against the Blue Jays on his 23rd birthday. It was his shortest start of the season.

“He didn’t have a real good feel for anything, really,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He just grinded his way through the innings, struggled his way through some of the innings. Just one of them days.”

“I felt like I battled,” Anderson said. “I just kind of didn’t execute, and that can be the difference up here. ... There’s a few pitches I want back, definitely.”

3. Struggling against left-handers

The Braves fell behind 4-1, but they seemed positioned for a big inning in the fifth when they had the bases loaded and the top of the order -- Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna -- coming up. However, after an Acuna sacrifice fly, Freeman and Ozuna struck out against Blue Jays reliever Ryan Borucki, a left-hander.

Against lefties, Ozuna has only one hit and Freeman only two this season. As a team, the Braves have MLB’s second-worst batting average against lefties.

4. Another Contreras catching in MLB

Rookie William Contreras was promoted from the alternate training site to take over for d’Arnaud as the Braves’ starting catcher, and in his first at-bat Sunday he lined an RBI single to left field. He finished the day 1-for-3 and drew a walk.

“It’s my turn to step up,” Contreras said. “Hopefully I can help and contribute to the team and handle the pitching staff well. With all of that said, we’re definitely going to miss Travis because, to me, he was like a brother.”

Contreras called his older brother, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, as soon as he was informed of his promotion to the big leagues. “He was very happy. He told me, ‘Now is your time. You need to work every day. Play hard. Play the game.’”

5. On a (very) hot streak

Braves third baseman Austin Riley had four hits, all singles, to raise his batting average to .329. Over his past 13 games, dating to April 18, he is hitting .489 (20-for-41).

During that stretch, his batting average for the season has risen almost 150 points (from .182) and his OPS more than 400 points (from .456 to .890).

Riley has struggled some with his throwing of late, including a first-inning error Sunday.

What he said

“We’ve just got to keep fighting through this thing and hopefully get hitting on all cylinders.” -- Manager Brian Snitker after his team dropped to 12-16

Numbers to note

1,554: Attendance for Sunday’s game at socially-distanced TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., not counting the cardboard cutouts

6: Combined strikeouts Sunday by Freddie Freeman and Pablo Sandoval (three apiece)