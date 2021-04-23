Braves’ Chris Martin ‘feels good, optimistic’ as he works to return

Martin, 34, has been out for weeks with right-shoulder inflammation. He hasn’t appeared in a game since April 4.

“He feels really good,” Snitker said Friday. “He feels great about the treatment, where his shoulder is. He’s playing catch. Hasn’t been on the mound yet. He was real optimistic and upbeat about where that shoulder is right now, the treatment and all. It’s now about going through the process and getting him stretched out.”