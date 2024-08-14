Braves option Eli White as they bring back Michael Harris II

SAN FRANCISCO — Both Adam Duvall and Ramón Laureano are safe.

When the Braves reinstated Michael Harris II from the injured list Wednesday, they optioned outfielder Eli White to create a 26-man roster spot for Harris.

The Braves designated right-hander Parker Dunshee for assignment to get Harris back onto the 40-man roster after he’d been on the 60-day injured list.