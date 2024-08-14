Braves option Eli White as they bring back Michael Harris II

SAN FRANCISCO — Both Adam Duvall and Ramón Laureano are safe.
When the Braves reinstated Michael Harris II from the injured list Wednesday, they optioned outfielder Eli White to create a 26-man roster spot for Harris.
The Braves designated right-hander Parker Dunshee for assignment to get Harris back onto the 40-man roster after he’d been on the 60-day injured list.
This isn’t all that surprising. Duvall hasn’t played well, but the Braves almost always opt to preserve their depth. White wasn’t in an everyday role and might not have played much with Harris back.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest