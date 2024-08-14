Breaking: Usher postpones tonight’s tour opening show in Atlanta ‘to rest and heal’
Atlanta Braves

Braves option Eli White as they bring back Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves left fielder Eli White hits a two-run double during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Thursday, August 8, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves lost 16-7. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves left fielder Eli White hits a two-run double during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Thursday, August 8, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves lost 16-7. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
17 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Both Adam Duvall and Ramón Laureano are safe.

When the Braves reinstated Michael Harris II from the injured list Wednesday, they optioned outfielder Eli White to create a 26-man roster spot for Harris.

The Braves designated right-hander Parker Dunshee for assignment to get Harris back onto the 40-man roster after he’d been on the 60-day injured list.

This isn’t all that surprising. Duvall hasn’t played well, but the Braves almost always opt to preserve their depth. White wasn’t in an everyday role and might not have played much with Harris back.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Help on the way for Braves: Michael Harris II due back Wednesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves notes: ‘Go time’ for the starters; Ramón Laureano update
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves’ Michael Harris II has 411-foot homer, 3 hits with Gwinnett Stripers
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Michael Harris II excited for return; A.J. Minter to see specialist
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves’ Charlie Morton on his confusing season and making peace with future
Charlie Morton gets 2,000th strikeout, Braves prevail in 10 innings
Braves’ Reynaldo López pitches rehab start in Gwinnett
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory