Braves notes: Max Fried in a perfect spot; Orlando Arcia news was a relief

Over those six innings, Fried allowed four runs – only two were earned – on six hits. He struck out four batters and walked one.

With the weather around 83 degrees – complete with the Florida humidity – Fried tested his endurance. It went well. He said he experienced a normal fatigue level.

“It was right where I wanted to be, right where I needed to be and I’m happy with it,” he said.

Orlando Arcia’s tests come back clean

On Sunday, Orlando Arcia’s X-rays were negative after he was hit in the hand by a pitch.

On Monday, his MRI returned negative.

He doesn’t have a fracture. And on top of that, he felt much better on Monday.

This is relieving news for Atlanta.

“It was great,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I still am always hesitant about hand injuries. I broke mine before and 10 days in, you found out. But he feels good, he says he wants to play Wednesday, so we’ll see. We’ll see how he feels.”

The Braves are off on Tuesday. They return to action on Wednesday and will play their remaining seven games on their Grapefruit League schedule.

Dylan Lee built up to throw multiple innings

Dylan Lee on Sunday pitched two innings. This was by design.

He’s being built up to pitch multiple innings for Atlanta.

“Becuase we look at him (as a guy that can) clean up an inning and go back out,” Snitker said. “With that slider, he’s not a pure matchup guy. And he’s got the changeup.”

He allowed two runs – on a two-run homer – in those two innings. He also struck out five batters. There’s a story to the homer, too.

“And I think even the home run, they were talking about doing a back-pick at first, and he was more aware of that than (pitching), and it just wasn’t a good pitch and he got whacked,” Snitker said. “But no, (pitching coach Rick Kranitz) said he was good again, the slider was good. He felt good about it. ... He’s been coming and kind of getting back to his old self too, which is very encouraging.”