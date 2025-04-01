Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez placed on IL with shoulder inflammation

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LOS ANGELES — The Braves’ rotation already has taken a hit: Reynaldo Lopez will go on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Lopez, 31, was a staple in the Braves’ rotation a year ago after signing with the club as a free agent.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Lopez felt the inflammation after his side session Sunday. Lopez’s velocity had dipped in spring training, but he attributed that to his process. His velocity was in its normal mid-90s range over his first start.

The Braves aren’t sure how much time he’ll miss, but inflammation could lead to a lengthier absence as the pitcher is shut down before resuming throwing.

“I don’t know,” Snitker said. “Usually in these situations when you have inflammation, I have to talk with George. Those things, they normally get shut down for a period and then get built back up.”

Lopez, who made the 2024 All-Star team, was scheduled to start Wednesday against Dodgers lefty Blake Snell. Instead, the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder for his season debut.

Lopez surrendered three runs on nine hits across five innings in his first start. He’s coming off a sensational campaign in which he converted from a reliever back to a starter and produced a 1.99 ERA over 26 games.

“It’s not ideal; you never want to see a teammate go down,” veteran reliever Jesse Chavez said. “Especially just getting here, wanting to catch up with him and see how things are going. It stinks. It’s not fun. We’ve had to deal with the injury bug early on the last few years.

“It’s not ideal, but with this team, this clubhouse, these coaches, the front office, they’re going to give us a chance to continue to do what we need to do.”

Elder, meanwhile, hasn’t found much success since his All-Star first half of the 2023 season. After stalling in the second half of that campaign, he had a 6.52 ERA in 10 starts in 2024. Elder always was going to be needed throughout this season — that’s the reality of a 162-game slate — but this is a nice opportunity for him against baseball’s most talented team.

The Braves started 0-4, getting swept in San Diego, before beginning a three-game series at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

