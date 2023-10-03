Braves Nation: Snitker to Lopez - ‘You’re getting expensive’

Recently, Braves manager Brian Snitker told utility man Nicky Lopez, “You’re getting expensive.”

In the middle of August, Snitker bought Lopez a bottle of tequila. (Lopez is a big fan of tequila.) Recently, the manager gave Lopez a bottle of wine.

“Ever since I’ve been in the minor leagues, when a (position) guy pitches for me, I get him a gift,” Snitker said. “Because I think it’s a big deal. They don’t have to do that. They don’t have to say, ‘Yeah, I’ll go out there and do it for you.’”

A team will pitch a position player in a blowout to save its bullpen. By doing it twice, Lopez helped his team.

Lopez pitched in the first game of the August doubleheader against the Mets at Citi Field – a blowout victory for the Braves.

In Miami last month, Lopez took the mound again during a blowout loss.

After that, Snitker went up to Lopez and said: “There’s no way you finished your bottle of tequila yet, so what else do you drink?”

Lopez told him he drank wine, so Snitker purchased a bottle of wine.

“He takes care of us, which is awesome,” Lopez said.

Added Snitker: “That’s just showing my appreciation for (him) being able to do it.”

