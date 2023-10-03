Ronald Acuña Jr. again voted National League Player of the Month

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was voted the National League Player of the Month for September/October, MLB announced Tuesday.

This was the third time this season that Acuña was voted player of the month and the fourth time in his career. A strong candidate for the NL MVP award, Acuña previously won the award in April and June this season and in April 2021.

Acuña hit .340 (36-for-106) with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, four doubles, one triple, 10 walks, 29 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, a .403 on-base percentage, and a .708 slugging percentage in 26 games in September and October.

Among Acuña’s accomplishments in September were stealing his 70th base Sept. 27 to become the first MLB player to hit 40 homers and steal 70 bases in the same season. He also had a 14-game hit streak from Sept. 12-30 and reached base safely in 21 consecutive games from Sept. 6-30. The latter streak included three three-hit games, 10 multi-hit games and three games in which he reached base four times. Acuña also had a pair of two-homer games.

In September/October he also led the majors in total bases (75) and runs scored; tied for the lead in home runs, ranked second in slugging; tied for sixth in extra-base hits (16) and stolen bases (11); ranked seventh in hits (36) and OPS (1.111); and ranked eighth in batting average.