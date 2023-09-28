Braves open workouts to fans ahead of playoffs

Ever want to watch a Braves workout?

How about one in advance of the postseason?

Now’s your chance.

For the first time, the Braves are offering fans the free opportunity to attend postseason workouts on Oct. 3, 4 and 5 at Truist Park. There will be simulated game action featuring the Braves and the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.

The Braves have a first-round bye in the playoffs and will start the National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 7. The Wild Card Series will be held Oct. 3-5. The winner of one of the Wild Card series will face the Braves.

To register for the workouts, fans must visit Braves.com/Postseason. Fans will only be able to claim an invitation for one of the three workout days and will be limited to one invitation per adult. Children under the age of 18 will not need an invitation in advance but must be in attendance with an adult that has secured an invitation in order to be allowed entry into Truist Park.

Ballpark fare will be available at select concession stands, and postseason merchandise will be available for purchase in the Braves Clubhouse Store.

The workouts are expected to begin at approximately 5 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Parking is free at all Braves owned lots for up to three hours.