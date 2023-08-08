Braves Nation: Poor starting pitching in three-game skid

The Braves have lost three games after Monday’s series-opening loss at the Pirates. They lost the final two games of a weekend series at the Cubs.

Look no further than the starting pitching for the slump.

Max Fried returned from his lengthy injury list stint on Friday and worked six innings while allowing no runs or walks and striking out eight in an 8-0 win.

Since:

*Bryce Elder lasted 4-1/3 innings in an 8-6 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. He allowed seven hits, seven runs, seven earned runs. He walked three and struck out three.

“I think I still am pleased with how I’m throwing it,” Elder said. “The walks, I beat myself today. But there was a couple of starts where it was just kind of like, I didn’t know really the direction I was going. I’m not gonna say I was pleased with (Saturday), because I wasn’t at all, but I know I’m still on pace.

*Charlie Morton lasted 4-1/3 innings in a 6-4 loss to the Cubs on Sunday. He allowed four hits, five runs, five earned runs. He walked four and struck out four.

“Timely hits and lots of walks, Morton said. “I just feel really bad about that. I just feel like it’s just a sloppy outing. I came out of the break, felt like I was in a pretty good spot. I had that start against the White Sox and threw the ball really well. Since after that first start after the break, it’s hit or miss.”

*Spencer Strider lasted 2-2/3 innings in a 7-6 loss the Pirates Monday. He allowed five hit, six runs, six earned runs. He walked three and struck out three.

“Just couldn’t get outs,” Strider said. “They had a good approach. When I executed pitches, they were fouling them off. Then I was walking guys. Just couldn’t make any adjustments. It sucks. This one’s on me, for sure. I hate that we were able to score runs there – not that I’m surprised by that, but I didn’t put us in a position to win today.”