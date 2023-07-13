Braves Nation: Murphy’s throw breaks 12-year All-Star Game drought

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
19 minutes ago
X

One more tidbit from the Braves at the All-Star Game before full attention is turned to the second half of the season and beyond. The Braves host the White Sox on Friday to start a three-game series and the final 73 games of the regular season.

Braves catcher Sean Murphy threw out the Rays’ Randy Arozarena trying to steal second base in the bottom of the first inning in the All-Star Game. Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia applied the tag. According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Murphy was the first catcher with a caught stealing at the All-Star Game in 12 years. Tigers catcher Alex Avila threw out the Cardinals’ Lance Berkman in 2011.

After going 12 years without a caught stealing, there was another shortly after. Rangers catcher Jonah Heim threw out the Marlins’ Luis Arraez in the top of the fourth inning.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

