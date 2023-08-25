Braves Nation: Morton Salt (pardon the pun) may have extened Charlie’s career

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

If you live in Georgia, we don’t need to mention how hot it was this week.

Charlie Morton started on Wednesday and tossed seven more scoreless innings. He’s thrown 18 scoreless frames over his last three starts. He was prepared for the heat in part because of a lesson he learned around a decade ago.

Morton pitched for Pittsburgh at the time, and this story happened after a start in St. Louis. He needed an IV after an outing, and when the doctor came to check on him, Morton was honest.

“Man, I just have these starts where I get to the fifth or sixth inning, and I start cramping,” Morton said. “Whether it’s my hammy, my arm, my calf, just something.”

The doctor gave Morton the same advice that he offered another major-league pitcher: Over-salt your food the day before a start.

So, that’s what Morton does.

“I’m not a dietician, I’m not giving anyone advice,” Morton said. “But since then, I mean, really, I don’t know what to tell you, but I’ve over-salted my food the day before I’ve started, and I haven’t really dealt with many issues like that since. Shoot, for all I know, that extended my career.”

This is just one of many items that can be found in the Braves Dispatch newsletter from AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano. To sign up for the free Braves Report newsletter, which will now include the Braves Dispatch on Fridays, go to https://www.ajc.com/newsletters/subscribe-atlanta-braves/. Just enter your email address and you are done.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump makes history by surrendering at Fulton jail10h ago

Credit: Special

NEW THIS MORNING
5 more Trump defendants booked at Fulton jail overnight
1h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
53m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LATEST UPDATES
The scene at the Fulton jail surrounding Trump
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LATEST UPDATES
The scene at the Fulton jail surrounding Trump
12h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
14h ago
The Latest

Villain No. 9 Sam Holbrook: Curse of the infamous infield fly rule
9m ago
Kyle Wright’s rehab assignment begins with three smooth innings
10h ago
Braves Nation: The ‘real Marcell Ozuna’ has stepped forward
Featured

Credit: AP

Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7h ago
Mug shot of Donald Trump released
10h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top