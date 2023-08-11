Braves Nation: Grissom getting it done in Gwinnett

Vaughn Grissom doesn’t have a spot with the Braves right now but he hasn’t let that hurt his bat at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Grissom hit a homer and upped his batting average to .323 Thursday night as the Stripers piled up a team-record 20 runs plus 20 hits in a 20-4 road victory over the Charlotte Knights.

The home run was Grissom’s fifth. He also has 48 RBIs this season. Grissom’s solo homer extended his on-base streak to 33 games, the fifth-longest in Gwinnett history.

Grissom played second base.

Catcher Chadwick Tromp, who played in six games for the Braves earlier this season, had two homers and six RBIs against Charlotte. He went 4-for-5.

Joe Dunand and Yolmer Sanchez also homered as the Stripers (51-58) extended their winning streak to five games.