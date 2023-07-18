BreakingNews
Braves Nation: Fred McGriff artifacts to be displayed in Hall of Fame exhibit

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
49 minutes ago
Several important artifacts from Fred McGriff’s career will be on display in an exhibit at the Baseball Hall of Fame when the former Braves player is inducted this weekend.

The museum’s 2023 Inductees Exhibit will celebrate the career of McGriff and fellow inductee Scott Rolen.

Among the artifacts highlighting McGriff’s career will be:

* The bat used he used to hit his 400th home run on June 2, 2000.

* His World Series ring from the Braves’ 1995 championship victory over the Indians.

* The jersey he wore in the 1994 All-Star Game when he hit a game-tying, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the ninth inning while representing the Braves.

The exhibit will remain on display until spring of 2024.

The Class of 2023 will be inducted Sunday, with the ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony will air live on MLB Network.

McGriff played four-plus seasons with the Braves in his 19-year career.

Rolen’s artifacts on display will include his Rooke of the Year award from 1997 with the Phillies, a jersey he wore in the 2006 World Series with the champion Cardinals and his 2010 Gold Glove Award, the eighth and final of his 17-year career.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

