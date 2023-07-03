Braves Nation: Bless their hearts, owning the NL East

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
5 minutes ago
Bless their hearts.

One by one over the past month, the Braves took on National League East opponents. Each hoped to make up ground in the standings. Each failed miserably.

The Braves went 10-1 against their division opponents in the four series since June 6.

Here’s a look at how they fared:

vs. Mets

June 6: Braves 6, Mets 4

June 7: Braves 7, Mets 5

June 8: Braves 13, Mets 10

vs. Nationals

June 9: Braves 3, Nationals 2

June 10: Braves 6, Nationals 4

June 11: Nationals 6, Braves 2

at Phillies

June 20: Braves 4, Phillies 2

June 22: Braves 5, Phillies 1

vs. Marlins

June 30: Braves 16, Marlins 4

July 1: Braves 7, Marlins 0

July 2: Braves 6, Marlins 3

Standings

Here’s a look at the standings as of Monday morning. The Braves are 22-6 against the NL East this season. The Braves lead:

*The Marlins by nine games (9-1 this season)

*The Phillies by 12 games (4-2)

*The Mets by 18.5 games (5-1)

*The Nationals by 22 games (4-2)

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

