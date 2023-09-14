Braves Nation: Based on regular season, playoffs could be a tough ticket

Braves Country, as Brian Snitker likes to say, is real.

Now that the Braves have clinched the NL East – for the sixth straight year – we can look ahead to the postseason. If the regular season has been any indication over this historic season, the playoffs could be a tough ticket at Truist Park.

The Braves will start the postseason at home on Oct. 7 against a wild card round winner. The regular season ends with a six-game home stand that concludes on Oct. 1. The Braves will have five days in between to rest. That’s a lot of time for the fans to fully catch Braves Fever.

The Braves are currently fifth in Major League Baseball in average home attendance. They averaged 39,323 fans through 72 home games this season. They trail only the Dodgers (47,528), Yankees (41,054), Padres (40,349) and Cardinals (40,120). The total attendance so far this season is 2,831,252 with nine home games remaining – against the Phillies, Cubs and Nationals.

According to the Braves, they have sold out 47 of their 72 home games.

“I say all the time, they packed that place,” Snitker said Wednesday after the Braves clinched the division again. “Braves Country, it’s real. These guys appreciate it. One of the things that allows them to go out every day and play at a high level, is that when we are playing at home, the energy is unbelievable. That place is always packed and I think these guys look forward to being on that stage there.”

The best-of-five NL Division Series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 7 and is scheduled to continue on Oct. 9, 11, 12 and 14. The Braves would host the 7th, 9th and, if necessary, the 14th.

Here are the Braves attendance figures by month:

March/April: 509,606 (36,400 over 14 games), 7 sellouts

May: 604,667 (40,311 over 15 games), 10 sellouts

June: 561,317 (40,094 in 14 games), 10 sellouts

July: 498,217 (41,518 in 12 games), 11 sellouts

August: 431,640 (39,240 in 11 games), 7 sellouts

September: 225,805 (37,634 in 6 games), 2 sellouts