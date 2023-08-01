BreakingNews
Braves Nation: Another home run, more team records

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
OK, the Braves lost to the Angels 4-1 on Monday. The lone Braves’ run came on a Matt Olson home run.

It was Olson’s 36th homer of the season. He trails only the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, who has 39, in Major League Baseball. Olson also has 89 RBIs, tops in the majors. Olson’s 36 home runs are the most by a Braves player before August in franchise history, according to the team. Olson homered in Sunday’s win over the Brewers. He has now hit homers in consecutive games six times this season.

The homer also brought the Braves’ season total to 200, tops in the majors by a wide margin (32). The Braves are the second team in major league history to hit 200 home runs before August. The 2019 Twins hit 209 by the end of July.

This Braves team needed 104 games to reach the 200-home run mark. That bettered the previous team record of 126 games set in 2019.

The Braves have five players in the top-16 in baseball in home runs with Olson (36), Ronald Acuña Jr. (24) Ozzie Albies (24), Austin Riley (24) and Marcell Ozuna (22) all with 20 or more.

