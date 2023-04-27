Braves’ Michael Harris reaches base twice in first rehab game

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers Wednesday night in Lawrenceville.
Harris singled, walked and stole a base in three at-bats as Gwinnett beat Buffalo 2-1.
Harris has been out with a lower back strain. The 22-year-old last appeared in a major-league game on April 6.
Braden Shewmake launched a solo home run in the fifth inning for the Stripers (8-14). The Bisons are 9-13.
Shewmake homered for the third time in his past seven games.
Braves fan favorite Charlie Culberson went 0-for-3 for Gwinnett and is hitting .140.
