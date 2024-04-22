Braves hope rotation adjustments keep starters fresh later in season

The maneuvering of the starting pitching rotation by the Braves will, they hope, benefit them down the stretch.

Bryce Elder was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett Monday and will start tonight against the Marlins. His insertion into the rotation allowed the Braves to give extra rest to their other starters – importantly, Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale.

Lopez had made one start since 2021, but the Braves signed him over the winter and said he’d be stretched out as a starter. While that was initially met with some outside skepticism - he hadn’t exceeded 66 innings in a season since 2019 - it has proven an excellent move thus far as Lopez has a 0.50 ERA over three starts, covering six innings in each.