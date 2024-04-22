Braves hope rotation adjustments keep starters fresh later in season

The maneuvering of the starting pitching rotation by the Braves will, they hope, benefit them down the stretch.
Bryce Elder was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett Monday and will start tonight against the Marlins. His insertion into the rotation allowed the Braves to give extra rest to their other starters – importantly, Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale.
Lopez had made one start since 2021, but the Braves signed him over the winter and said he’d be stretched out as a starter. While that was initially met with some outside skepticism - he hadn’t exceeded 66 innings in a season since 2019 - it has proven an excellent move thus far as Lopez has a 0.50 ERA over three starts, covering six innings in each.
“We didn’t know where (Lopez) would be at this point,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We didn’t leave spring training thinking he was going to go six innings every time. We thought he’d have to work into all that.”
So it’s fair to call Lopez a pleasant surprise?
“A little bit, I think,” Snitker said. “Because I don’t know that any of us knew what to expect. We just saw him as a reliever and who he was there. There’s a reason guys go from starting to relieving, but a lot of times I think they grow more, they mature more and learn about themselves, then they go back to starting and they’re better for it, really.”
Lopez will start Wednesday against Miami on two days of extra rest. Sale will start the series opener Friday against the Guardians. The team must monitor his innings, too, given he’s pitched only 151 frames in four seasons due to injuries.
The team’s rotation depth has already been tested with ace Spencer Strider out for the season, but Elder has a chance to cement himself as a regular. He had a 3.81 ERA in 31 starts last season.
