Braves hire a third assistant general manager to work under Alex Anthopoulos

SAN ANTONIO – The Braves have hired former San Francisco Giants general manager Pete Putila to be their assistant general manager of international scouting, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Putila worked under former Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. The Giants recently hired Buster Posey to be their president of baseball operations and a new general manager under him.

Putila joins the Braves front office, led by president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Putila’s hire gives Anthopoulos three assistant general managers (and their area of focus)